'AITA for enjoying my high school bully’s karma a little too much?'

So…AITA for enjoying this, or am I just a girl with pattern recognition? I (29F) had a high school bully — the fake-nice Regina George type. Let’s call her Jocelyn (30F). We met at 15 in a tiny town where drama traveled faster than WiFi.

She loved to pretend she was a friend while actively sabotaging me. Think: inviting me to plan group projects, then publicly changing everything I said so everyone could laugh. Actively pitting peers against me on multiple occasions, spreading rumors and just general nonsense.

After high school, she once spread a rumor that I had threatened her (I hadn’t). I only found out because I started getting random anonymous texts praising or condemning me for things I never did. A little investigating confirmed the rumor came from…shocker…Jocelyn.

Fast forward a few years. I’m home visiting near the end of university, shopping at a store where she worked. Someone mentioned her name and I genuinely said, “Who is Jocelyn?” (I’d forgotten about her existence) She was standing right behind me. Her jaw dropped.



I have dined on that moment for years. Now for the karma arc. According to my best friend Sally 29F (aka my personal town newsletter), Jocelyn’s greatest hits are as follows: