"AITA for ‘excluding’ my BIL’s girlfriend at my anniversary dinner?"

I 29F and my husband Dan 27M invited close friends and family for dinner and with their kids our guest list was ~30. Most our friends are in long term relationships and we are friends with their partners, but my BIL Sam wanted asked us if he could bring her girlfriend Rose of 1 month to the anniversary dinner.

We met Rose once at my in-law's two weeks ago, and I don’t know her well, but I didn’t want BIL to feel excluded at the event as we had invited other SO’s so we said yes. Before dinner, we played a quiz where the questions were on us as a couple, some inside jokes and about friends who were there.