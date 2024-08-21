'AITA for excluding my obese friend from rock climbing? We didn't wanna change plans.'

"AITA for excluding my obese friend from rock climbing?"

There’s this new rock climbing centre that just opened up at the mall. My (17F) group of eight friends were in town when I suggested we go try it out. However, when we got there, one of my friends was pulled aside and told to weigh herself. She’s technically obese, and they told her that she couldn’t participate since she weighed too much for the harness.

She was extremely upset by this and started crying. She then asked the rest of us if we could do something else instead. However, everyone else really wanted to try rock climbing, and we didn’t want to miss about because of one person. I said we could hang out with her after we finished, but she just went straight home.