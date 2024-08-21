'AITA for excluding my obese friend from rock climbing? We didn't wanna change plans.'

There’s this new rock climbing centre that just opened up at the mall. My (17F) group of eight friends were in town when I suggested we go try it out. However, when we got there, one of my friends was pulled aside and told to weigh herself. She’s technically obese, and they told her that she couldn’t participate since she weighed too much for the harness.
She was extremely upset by this and started crying. She then asked the rest of us if we could do something else instead. However, everyone else really wanted to try rock climbing, and we didn’t want to miss about because of one person. I said we could hang out with her after we finished, but she just went straight home.
The next day, she texted us saying that we were fake friends for abandoning her and making her feel excluded for her weight. She said I was selfish for even suggesting rock climbing without considering her weight, because I’d assumed that she weighed enough for the equipment. I told her that it wasn’t our fault that she wasn’t allowed in, but she said the rest of us should’ve stood by her. AITA?
riontach wrote:
I'm going with YTA. If I'm understanding your post, you guys were already out together when you decided to try it. You could have gone and done something else when you found out one friend would be excluded and gone rock climbing on a different day without her.
It's not like this was a dedicated trip for the purpose of rock climbing. And you really expected her to sit around alone and wait for you guys to finish? For real? It's pretty clear how little you value this friend.
pffft101 responded:
I read it as it was a dedicated outing for that activity: "There’s this new rock climbing centre that just opened up at the mall. My (17F) group of eight friends were in town when I suggested we go try it out. However, when we got there..."
I'd still say they are AH for not choosing another activity. But also, if the person knows they are over weight, and knew what the activity was... they had to have known to check in advance to make sure their situation wouldnt be a problem. Lots of chances for this not to be a problem by all parties IMO.
hannahkelli wrote:
YTA. It's fair enough that you didn't know going into it that she wouldn't be able to participate, but continuing with the plans and excluding her even though she was already upset and humiliated was not the behavior of decent friends.
If you all still wanted to do the climbing, you easily could have rescheduled for another time, but you only valued your own wants and feelings and 100% disregarded hers - that's not the behavior of someone who cares about another person.
anothertypicalcmment wrote:
YTA I think doing something that includes everyone present is what good friends would do for each other. She was understandably incredibl[y] embarrassed and upset by the situation, and you gave no reason why you and the others HAD to go rock climbing that day.
I mean imagine you and [a] group of friends decided to go somewhere, and you found out your friend in a wheelchair couldn't participate because the building/event wasn't wheelchair accessible - would you also tell that friend "sorry, we're still going to go in"?
Or if you invited a group of people out to eat and you found out the restaurant had no vegetarian options for the vegetarian in the group - would you tell them "sorry, but we really want to try this restaurant." and ditch them??
WickedAngelLove wrote:
NAH. She's not wrong for feeling slighted. And you guys aren't wrong to still participate. It was 7 of you. However, I feel that everyone here should have been more mindful about the requirements. But her leaving wasn't wrong, what was she supposed to do, just sit their for an hour or more and wait on everyone to be done?
If I were her friend, I would have probably opted out and did something with her so she wasn't alone. That's what friends do. But I think everyone messed up by not making sure this was an activity that everyone could do.
phred0095 wrote:
I am fat. I know this because I'm 100 lb above the recommended weight. This causes a variety of problems. It was my choice. It's my problem. It's not anyone's fault but my own. Is that harsh? It's the truth. A bunch of us we're going to go ziplining. So I quietly pulled out my phone and checked the weight restrictions.
Then I made an excuse and said I had to leave for work. It's my problem it was my choice. I wasn't going to put that on my friends. And I wasn't going to spoil their time because I let myself go to hell. Recently the doctor put me on rebelsus. It's like ozempic but it's a pill. I lost 53 lb. Do you know how frustrating it is to lose 53 lb and realize that you're still 75 to go?
Lately I'm thinking that my friends who accommodated me weren't really doing me a favor after all. At this point I really wish somebody had given me some grief when I was only 75 lb overweight. This is your friend's problem. It's hers to solve not yours to accommodate. You're not mocking her. You're not calling her names. Good. The rest is up to her.
B_schlegeleii wrote:
YTA. You kinda just abandoned her. That's an incredibly embarrassing situation and you all just left. Depending on how okay she is with her weight (most of my friends are on the larger side, they're aware and fine with it) in the future maybe see if there's any weight limits for things you want to do.
If there is, maybe do that activity with a different friend and do something without weight requirements with her. It's SO embarrassing to be called out for not being within weight limits when you're there, so if you can avoid that when you get there, it's ideal. It's not your fault she's obese, but it's how you chose to handle it. I wouldn't ditch my friends to do something, especially if they were crying over it.