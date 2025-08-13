'AITA for expecting my husband to sleep in our kids' room because of his snoring?'

"AITA for expecting my husband to sleep in our kids room?"

I (36f) have handled kids through the night for 15 years. I have 2 kids from before my now husband (31m), he had 2, and we have 2 together. We got together when my youngest was 2 and his youngest was 3 (7 years ago). I’ve never had good sleepers. My two oldest are diagnosed ADHD and I know my 4-year-old will be. Since my firstborn, I’ve woken up many times a night to handle kids.

Five years ago, I became pregnant with my son with my husband and became a SAHM. I began sleeping separately from him due to different sleep patterns, moving into a room with my older son and newborn. My husband had his own room, bed, gaming computer, collectibles, his “bachelor pad.” Later, our baby and I moved into another room, bed sharing. My husband still had his own room.