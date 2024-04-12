'AITA for expecting my wife to care for me while I am extremely ill?' 'My wife couldn't care less.'

I was upset and disappointed by this and my wife couldn't care less. The whole time I’ve been sick, she showed no empathy for me and was more annoyed than anything that I wasn’t able to provide the utility I normally provide. I had to go back to the ER the day after she went to work and thankfully I’ve started to feel a bit better now. It’s been two weeks.

Nonetheless, it’s led to a deep division in the relationship with my wife. This is not out of the ordinary for her. She regularly puts work and everyone else before me. It just feels like this could be the last straw for me if I can’t even count on her when I’m sick. Of course, she thinks I’m being dramatic and she sees nothing wrong with what she did. She’s started the public campaign of making me the ahole for expecting her to stay home and care for me. AITA for expecting my wife to care and support me when I’m extremely sick? Is that really an unreasonable request?