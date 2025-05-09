'AITA for expecting to get what I had asked for?' 'It was my 30th birthday.'

"AITA for expecting to get what I had asked for for my 30th birthday?"

It was my 30th birthday last month. Prior to this my girlfriend asked me what I wanted from her and I said I'd like a small get together of just a few close family and friends. There's a bar near us that lets you book the place out for free if you have at least 15 people as it's a small place so I mentioned possibly going there.

My birthday came and I got nothing like that. I got a card and a couple of little gifts (2 gift cards and a book) from my gf but no gathering or any sort of celebration. I was upset at this and my girlfriend asked me why I was upset and I explained it to her. She said it would have been a hassle trying to get everyone together and would have took a lot of work to organize.