Daughter exposes father's secret second family at family reunion. AITA? + UPDATE

So, what do you think would have happened if you talked to your father in private? He would have guilted you into saying nothing. He would have told you to think of your mother and the rest of the family. You would have to live with this weighing on you while he would carry on as usual, having two families he's betraying and lying to.

You would have to see your mother and know she's married to a cheater and a liar and your father would never be accountable for what he did. Don't forget: this is all your father's doing. If he didn't have two families, none of this would have happened. Does the second family know?