'AITA for exposing my wife’s affair in a way that led to her losing everything?'

So, this all started about eight months ago when I (34M) found out my wife (32F), let's call her Emily, was cheating on me. And not just some casual fling this was a full-blown, I love him kind of affair.
I found out in the absolute worst way. I was supposed to be on a work trip but came home early because my meetings got canceled. Walked in, and boom Emily and some guy (let’s call him Greg) were in our bed. I froze for a second, then just… walked out. I didn’t say a word. I think that freaked them out more than if I’d exploded.
Instead of making a scene, I got petty. I took Greg’s clothes, wallet, car keys, and phone everything while they were busy. Then I left and crashed at my brother’s place for the night. But before that? I dropped his stuff off at the Goodwill donation bin down the street.
The next day, I turned my phone back on to chaos. Emily was freaking out first acting worried, then pissed when she realized I took Greg’s stuff. Apparently, he had to call a buddy to pick him up, but plot twist: Greg is married too.
His wife got suspicious when his friend showed up at their house to grab his spare keys and followed him. She caught Greg leaving our house wearing an old hoodie Emily threw at him and snapped pictures.
Long story short? His wife filed for divorce instantly. And the kicker? Their prenup got voided because of the infidelity clause, and she took him to the cleaners. House, car, savings she got it all.
Emily, for some reason, convinced herself we could fix things and begged me to go to marriage counseling. I entertained it for a bit, mostly out of curiosity and a little revenge, not gonna lie.
But last week, in a session, she actually had the audacity to say I was the problem because I stole Greg’s stuff and ruined his life. She said if I had handled things like an adult, none of this would have happened.
That was it for me. I told her the only person to blame for Greg’s divorce was her. And that I hope his ex takes every last cent. I walked out, hired a lawyer, and I’m officially done.
Now, Emily is crying to our mutual friends that I’m heartless for refusing to forgive her, and Greg who, mind you, is still legally married is acting like he’s the victim. AITA for handling my wife’s affair the way I did?
NTA. Lols, gotta love it when the two cheates blame everyone but themselves. As if you and Greg's wife had physically forced them into bed together. Nope. Get what you can get and let the two broke lovebirds have each other.
They can look at it like this nothing would prove their love like needing to claw their way up from rock-bottom together, right? If she doesn't want to do that, she can admit that she only ever wanted Greg for his wife's money. And only wanted you for yours.
NTA. It’s funny how people who have an affair think they won’t get caught. Yes, some people choose immediate confrontation and making their presence known but I think what you did was absolutely brilliant. The trust you had in Emily is gone. She could absolutely cheat again.
ESH having an affair is not a crime but stealing is. You are pretty lucky that they didn’t call the police on you and simply have you charged. Petty is fine when it’s not a criminal act. And the only person to blame for Greg’s divorce is Greg.
NTA. Cheating has consequences. Greg got his. And divorce your wife. She is busy defending and pining over Greg while sitting in counseling with you.
I love when the spouse gets caught they blame the other spouse. No she opened her legs. The husband acted perfect in that scenario. Did she want her husband to beat the life out of Greg so Greg ends up in the hospital and her husband in jail. Eff you Emily, you don’t deserve anything.
Nah, forget Emily. NTA. Hard for me to be as mad at Greg as Emily cheating is her own decision, but glad he got his comeuppance. Hope you take her to the cleaners as well. See of you can chat with Greg’s ex to get any additional evidence of the cheating. Bet she brought a lot forward given their prenup clause.
NTA. If you want to put the icing on the cake, hook up with Greg's ex 😜