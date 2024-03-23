"AITA for fighting my ex-wife's demands in our divorce even if it's 'tearing our family apart'?"

5.) I do admittedly make approximately six times more than what she does but its not like she's struggling for cash. She makes in the high 100K's and is in a very respectable profession so its not like she'd be struggling for money. Which leads me to my last point - I am okay with paying the child support. But not 4k/month. That's totally ridiculous, she doesnt need that much from me.

Why does she? Our twins have jobs and beyond covering their RESPs then she wouldn't be struggling in our custody agreement, thus I have no qualms about fighting her to the death on this. As far as alimony goes, she won't be getting a single cent from me. She can easily support herself on what she makes so why should I have to subsidize her lifestyle for 6 YEARS?