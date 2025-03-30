'AITA for finally losing it on my MIL after her criticizing how we raise our kids?'

Anyway, last weekend we went to a family gathering, and when we arrived, my son didn’t want to hug her. He just smiled and said hi instead. MIL immediately went off about how disrespectful it was and how this is why kids today have no manners.

I calmly told her, “We let them decide when they’re comfortable with physical affection.” She rolled her eyes and mumbled, Ridiculous. When I was raising kids, they weren’t allowed to be like this.

I let it go at first, but later, I overheard her talking to my husband in the kitchen. She was telling him that I was the problem and that he needed to man up and stop me from ruining our kids.