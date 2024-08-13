Resentful son holds grudge after DNA test, demands parents disown half-brother. AITA?

Slight_King3996
My parents never got along with me[21/M], they clearly favored my half brother Junior[23/M]. My dad was especially harsh, since he wasn't what I considered an 'ideal son'.
My grandparents started a fairly successful small HVAC business in our area, and my father has a job there, but no real power, with the actual business ownership belonging to a trust(my grandfather didn't trust my father with financial decisions).
Three years ago, my dad found some old diaries my mom had, and in them she detailed an affair that went on until the affair partner died 12 years ago in a car wreck.
They argued for days, precisely because the trust that owns the business will be going to only 'biological grandchildren'(my grandfather hated my mom and suspected her of fooling around).
My parents agreed to reconcile if Junior and I took DNA tests, both Junior and my dad were sure I would not biologically be related and they would get to 'kick the b@st3r out'.
Well, three years ago we went to the lab, went to a lawyer's office, and the tests came in. I was my father's son, Junior was not. What's more is the house we live in was also to go to only 'biological grandchildren', and my birthday was coming up. My father was subdued on the drive home, but Junior was still mouthy.
My father, to his credit, tried to mend fences that night. He looked awful, he cried, he begged for forgiveness. He asked what he could do to start making things up. I said "Kick the bastard out". My parents begged, pleaded for me to try anything but that. Set up family counseling, get us 'fixed'.
I wouldn't budge. I pointed out they were fully ready to kick me out that night if I wasn't my father's son. My father kicked Junior out that night, but he was doing it full of tears.
I must confess, my relationship with my parents did not get better. My father acts like a broken man, and my mother is just silent. Honestly, they should have divorced long ago, but they don't argue anymore.
I started working at the family business, going to college on the side. My parents are outright timid around me now, my father would try to spend time with me, but I brush him off.
Lately, they would both ask if I was willing to have the three of us contact Junior, and have all of us mend fences. I keep refusing, and ask "If it was me, would you even be asking?" My mentor at my grandfather's business knows the situation and has asked me if I'm doing this because I want to hurt them or if I want to avoid being hurt.
NTA. This goofy family has dropped more crap on you from their inability to have healthy relationships than you should ever have to deal with.
FWIW this is almost certainly fake. Look at the confluence of oddball circumstances:
Mom had an affair pregnancy, but the father is conveniently dead. Grandparent put the business in a "trust" while they still owned and operated it (their accountant is crying in LLC).
The trust just so happens to exclude the father. Golden Child and OP don't get along. Father instantly repents when he realizes the truth and begs forgiveness, leaving only one remaining villain. Finally, OP is silent in the comments because they didn't leave anything unclear or needing elaboration. Basically it's mid-tier fan fiction.
NTA, but I think you are going about it the wrong way. There should be no credit to your father, the only reason he tried to rebuild a relationship with you right away is because he found out you are their meal ticket.
I can´t even imagine the heartache you must have grown up with, what that car ride to the clinic before you knew the truth must have felt like. The fear of thinking you were about to be kicked out of the only family you have known.
My advice to you is to get therapy, accept that your birth family is never going to be what you want them to be. You already grew up and they already messed up your childhood.
Figure out what you want for your life and pursue that. Remember, you owe them nothing. The business and the house belong to your grandparents and now you. Put yourself first, since they never bother to do that for you.
Your mentor is wise. NTA for feeling how you feel. Think about what your mentor is asking. Is the decision to keep Jr out of the family helping you feel any better? Do you think bringing him back into the fold will change how your parents view you or feel about him? There's much to consider. I wish you well.
Me personally, I'd go a different route But First I would start with intensive therapy for yourself. Beyond that...Since the business and the house will be going to you and only you...I see no reason to pretend with your parents anymore. It's time to start planning for your future. It's clear your dad is only invested in Junior's life. And as much as he has tried with you, it's too little too late.
Your parents suck and if you decided to go no-contact with them that would be 100% justified. You’re right, when they were talking about “Throwing the bastard out”, they were definitely talking about you, if you turned out to not be their biological child.
Quite frankly, after the DNA test, that should’ve been the moment that you decided to cut them off (In the future, since you were still young and not in the position to move out just yet) and go on with your life.