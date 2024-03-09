'AITA for friend-zoning my wife after 20 years together?'

That night, I found her crying in our bedroom. When I asked her what was wrong, she said it felt as through I didn't love her anymore and that rejecting her really hurt her feelings. I assured her that I still love her as much as ever, but I did take the opportunity to explain how I had been feeling and how I was dealing with it. She did NOT take it well. She yelled, and cried, and accused me of cheating.

She said I was being unfair to her and basically insinuated that if I didn't want sex then there must be something wrong with her or with me, that I must be planning to leave her, or I'm hiding something. I was completely forthright with her and tried to get her to understand my position.