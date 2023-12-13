"AITA for getting a car for my daughter for Christmas and not my stepdaughter?"

My wife (38) and I (40) have been married 9 years. We have a 7 year old son together, and she has a 16 year old daughter Jenna from a previous relationship, and I have an 18 year old daughter Dawn and 13 year old daughter from my ex wife.

Dawn still lives at home, finishing up her senior year this year. She’s been my easy one. Earning money since she was 10, babysitting, cleaning, and working since 14. She’s been at her current job for the last two years and saving up money, also doing nails on the side.

She also is in all honors this year with A average so far, so my ex wife and I decided it was okay for me to give her my brother's car he was selling. I got a great deal for it. We felt she really really deserved it.