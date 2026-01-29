'AITA for getting a DNA test again my mother's wishes?'

This post is longer than originally intended, you’ve been warned lol. So I, (19f) have always wanted to get a DNA test after weird suspicion that i might not be related to both or at least one of my parents. My mom (39f), we'll call her Alexa, had always treated me and my brother (18m) who is only a year younger than me, very different.
I would always get hit more than him, I would get in more trouble even if he did the same bad thing i did as a child, she was usually more affectionate with him than me, my mom would always go through my iPad/phone growing up and hit me for any minor or big thing she'd find, never went through my brothers phone even after he got his gf at the time, pregnant when he was only 16.
He never got grounded for more than a day where as I would be grounded for weeks on end. I was seen as the rebel child but now that I am older, I feel as though I did what a lot of dumb kids/teenagers would have done. just not as bad as most.
Anyways, my dad (41m) has never had much of an opinion on me taking a dna test and is very nonchalant about everything. Mainly because my mom lowkey controls him in some weird way that works for them. We weren’t close and he was barely present.
l've always wanted to get tested somehow to see if we share the same dna but when I lived with my family, I knew that'd never be possible. But I now live with my spouse 1,000 miles away from where i used to live, for almost 2 years now due to toxicity and not being happy.
So I finally said screw it and payed for a dna kit. when me and my wife recently went to visit my family for the holidays last month, we were playing a card game and one of my cards said “drink if you have ever gotten a dna test” and I drank slowly just to test and see Alexa’s reaction.
Her mood changed instantly to “you’re joking right?! are you stupid?” and the table went quiet and my wife gave me the onliest scared look, and I panicked because I thought she would have felt differently about it by now considering I don’t live with her so it technically wasn’t her decision. I said I was joking and awkwardly laughed.
The reason why i thought she’d change her mind is because her oldest sister got a dna test done august 2024 and it connected a relative, and it ended up being my moms and her sister's long lost sister they didn’t know they had. I guess it’s different in this case because I am Alexa’s daughter but still.
I sent out my kit mid december and I am supposed to get my results back around the beginning to mid February. I don’t know if I even have the guts to open it when the time comes because it feels like ultimate betrayal to my mother. I promised her growing up that I’d never do it and i did it anyway because she couldn’t physically stop me.
Oh and another thing I thought I would add, I have a different last name than any of my family members. extended included. My mom has her family last name until she got it hyphened to add my dad’s last name. My father and my brother share the same last name as well.
Whenever I would question it, my mom would react defensive. Never actually telling me where it came from or why I am the only person from both sides of my family with that last name. I also don’t have my parents features, but my brother looks like a male version of my mom. Both of my parents have freckles on their face and body, I don’t have any.
I have some green in my eyes, my family all have dark brown. This and some more minor situations. I am so used to being honest and open with my mother so this feels like a huge stab in the back that I can’t help but feel guilty for getting a dna kit to begin with.
My curiosity was eating my alive it was an impulsive purchase to give me a peace of mind. I’m stuck between telling my parents about the dna test, regardless of what it says, if I even decide to see what it says. With that being said, AITA for purchasing something against my mom’s wishes through my childhood, that could potentially ruin family relationships?
Also, my mom claimed at the delivery room when giving birth to me, nobody was at the delivery room. Then later when brought up again, she claims her mom and her two sister were there with her. She claimed my dad was not in the delivery room because he was “sleeping” at his home.
But then years later, she told me they were broken up when she had me and was pregnant with me. But my dad was there throughout it all when it came to my little brother’s delivery/her pregnancy. My mom had also randomly told me about how her ex boyfriend had tried reaching out to her 2-3 years ago and she blocked him and ignored it.
I tried asking why he’d try to reach out after all these years and she got defensive and randomly didn’t want to talk about it. Another odd interaction we had once was when I was much younger i asked about her boyfriends before my dad. She told me she didn’t want to tell me about him because she thought id say something stupid.
She told me about him after I kept pushing and she told me she got pregnant by him but she had a miscarriage. She didn’t say how it could’ve happened but she just did. and then i made a silly joke as a kid and said “imagine he’s my dad?!” as I am always make jokes about me being adopted. She got really angry and yelled at me for saying “stupid crap."
Also, my mom has always been so secretive and weird about my documents whenever I needed them for school etc, and always refuses to give me my birth certificate because I’ll “lose it” and I am “irresponsible."
She gave me all my documents, other than my birth certificate. Now that I think of it, I have asked for it god knows how many times, but I don’t think I’ve ever seen it before. But I will have to check to see if i possibly have it and may have skipped past it.
I will be getting a new birth certificate to find out whose names are on there. it doesn’t necessarily mean if my dad’s name is on there, that he is my bio dad. I did get my last name fully changed when me and my wife got married, considering my last name was of no significance and had no meaning.
This won’t interfere with the results, right? NOTE: Guys, you do not need a birth certificate to get married! look it up, all they asked for was mine and my wife’s proof of identification. We only used our ID's.
MommaKim661 said:
We all wanna know the results. Nta.
Not-Beautiful-3500 said:
NTA. Your Mom is hiding something from you and you deserve to know. Find out what it is and then decide from there.
Kyomuno1 said:
NTA. You have every right to know. If, in the event one or both of your parents aren't actually your bio parents, you may need to be able to learn about your bio parents for health reasons later on in life.
If they ARE both your parents, then I don't know why your mom freaked out, but you're an adult, so open the results when you get them and decide what your next step is from there.
Mrshaydee said:
Yeah, so my Mom was against DNA testing. Turns out she had an affair and my sister is actually my half sister. NTA.
No-Medium-6293 said:
NTA. If you are 19, why are you asking your mom? You can take a DNA test if you want to and you don't need their permission. I would find out, but wouldn't include them or tell them. You should take your time to figure out how you want to handle the results and who you want to tell.
H3110_T43R3 said:
NTA, you should be able to find out who your parents are and the fact tour mom pressed you not to probably makes it more important that you do find out. In your future, knowing your lineage can save your life in certain medical environments and help speed diagnosis of certain medical issues.
ThilviaPlath said:
As an at-birth adoptee, I found a half sister on 23&me and she thought the man who she grew up thinking was her dad could be my dad too…then our bio-dad popped up on the site and she had her whole life story change in an instant. All I would say is, get your answers, but guard your heart.
I thought knowing who I was biologically would fulfill something inside me more than it did. I’m glad I took that step but life got more complicated because of it. I wish you the best and hope you’ll leave us an update when the time comes!