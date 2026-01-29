"AITA for getting a DNA test again my mother's wishes?"

This post is longer than originally intended, you’ve been warned lol. So I, (19f) have always wanted to get a DNA test after weird suspicion that i might not be related to both or at least one of my parents. My mom (39f), we'll call her Alexa, had always treated me and my brother (18m) who is only a year younger than me, very different.

I would always get hit more than him, I would get in more trouble even if he did the same bad thing i did as a child, she was usually more affectionate with him than me, my mom would always go through my iPad/phone growing up and hit me for any minor or big thing she'd find, never went through my brothers phone even after he got his gf at the time, pregnant when he was only 16.