'AITA for getting angry at my wife for kissing her best friend?' MAJOR UPDATE

Tell Maya you're going to get in touch with a lawyer to examine your options and that she should contact Ella to discuss their options. Tell her that earning back your trust will require effort and that any physical contact beyond hugging will end your marriage. You do not have to compromise your boundaries.

A month later, OP shared an update.

Since, someone asked: here's an update. It's been about a month since I last posted and a lot has happened since then. I stood my ground against Maya and demanded an apology from her. We got to arguing and she left to stay with a friend. Guess what? She went to Ella!

I honestly can't with the audacity. Your partner is worried you might be cheating on them, but instead of reassuring them, you went to that person's house to cool off after your argument!?