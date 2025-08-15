'AITA for getting my colleague in trouble for calling me his work wife?'

The assignment itself was a big deal to me and I wanted nothing more than to exceed expectations, which is why I was reluctant to bring this up and "create drama". I tried ignoring his behavior but the last straw for me was when he started calling me his "work wife" openly in the office.

I understand that this term is used in a joking manner in US office culture, but we absolutely do not have anything similar in my home country and if word would get around back home about this, I would have to explain to my husband why some random man decided to call me his wife. To avoid this, I decided I need to put an end to the casual flirting and jokes from this man.