'AITA for getting engaged to my ex-husband’s new GF’s ex-husband?'

This was the first post about Terry and I on each other’s page. Right after the post, we started to get calls, texts, FB messages from Jenny’s family, Kevin’s family, and Jenny sent a long message to Terry saying she couldn’t believe we would do this and didn’t check with them first and how insensitive it was to get engaged when we “knew” her and Kevin were on a break because of the fighting.

He ignored all her messages until we both got messages from my family saying we were sh%tty people for getting engaged “inspite of Jenny and Kevin” and how they no longer wanted to see my kids and wouldn’t be attending the wedding.