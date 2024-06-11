'AITA for getting engaged while my mother is terminally ill?'

He immediately agreed and explained that he completely understands why I wanted one. My mum has met my partner several times and has said several times that she's happy that I have such a reliable and worthwhile man to look after me when she passes.

That was until today, when she unleashed about him being a parasite and how selfish I am for getting engaged while she is still alive. According to her it is something for her to lose sleep over, but she won't explain why despite my asking.

Since my previous divorce she has told me, many times, not to get married again. However I have always maintained that I would want to, should the right man come around. In my mind, he very much has.