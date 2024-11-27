"AITA for getting into an argument with my girlfriend about her coworker?"

StreetInitiative4580

I (26M) recently got into an argument with my girlfriend (26F) over her coworker. For context, we’ve been together for six years. She just started her first year as a middle school teacher, and she’s loving her job and coworkers.

I’m really proud of her because she was nervous about how the staff and students would treat her, especially since middle school can be a tough environment. Thankfully, things have been going great and her colleagues and students seem to adore her.

The issue began when she mentioned a coworker (let’s call him John). At first, she told me he gave her snacks or drinks one day. I didn’t think much of it at the time, just a nice gesture, right?