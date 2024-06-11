'AITA for getting mad at my friends for hooking up beside me while I was asleep?' UPDATED

They don't know that I know about all the jokes they make on me behind my back. And all the apologies came only after I shared the post and made them read what the comments were saying. I have decided to ghost them altogether. I'd rather have no friends than associate myself with a bunch of judgmental idiots who act like 16-year-olds.

I also wanted to clarify that the childhood memory I had mentioned wasn't abusive. My parents were doing it beside me thinking I was asleep but I woke up from the noises they were making. The room was dark, I didn't see anything except their silhouettes, and they never realized that I was awake. Thank you to everyone who showed their support and gave advice.

knittedjedi wrote:

"The others who were laughing said they didn't think it would be a big deal and wouldn't have participated if they knew it would make me uncomfortable."

It's always wild when grown adults pretend that they couldn't have known that doing something inappropriate would make someone uncomfortable.