'AITA for getting my niece to sing an offensive song? She's in trouble at school now.' UPDATED

So to spice things up about a month or two ago, I changed from the meow's and went "Hey Sophie, I'm a robot now" and she was confused and I just changed it to "Beep-Boop" so the same song would be "Beep-Boop, Beep beep beep-boop" and she laughed SO hard and we sang songs saying Beep-Boop the whole way home.

Well last week when I picked Sophie up, I decided to change things again and I went "Hey Sophie, I'm a door bell now" and she again looked at me confused and I started singing "Ding-Dong!" and I never heard her laugh so much in my life. She could barely keep the song going because she just kept laughing. It's always so lovely to hear her laugh so hard.