'AITA for getting tattoos and making other 'drastic changes' against my husband's wishes?'

EDIT: Since a lot of commenters have been asking about my sudden need to get tattoos, cut my hair, and get fat, let me clear up a few things. My only grievous recent sin is the tattoos. In terms of weight, my weight has fluctuated our entire marriage. Many of us struggle with weight. I’ve given birth, so my body doesn’t look great from that. I was fat when we married.

I’m currently 20 pounds heavier than I was when we married and actively dieting. The same with hair. My hair has changed dozens of times during our marriage- the only difference now is that I keep it short because it is thinning badly on top. Believe me, I wish it could be long. I’ve consulted with hairdressers and my doctor. I’m using a special shampoo to promote hair growth.