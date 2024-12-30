'AITA for giving a gift to a coworker friend?'

In my work place I sit with a fellow coworker friend of mine, she's very nice to me and we often share cookies and te. It's very enjoyable and I really got used to it, we invite coworkers to join and I have been able to make new friends because of it, although it's usually just the two of us.
Recently she has been going out to buy lunch so we don't eat together as often. During one lunch another coworker friend of mine saw me sitting alone and asked to join, I agree and talking to her was also enjoyable, a new coworker friend to accompany us was great.
So one day I decided to bring cupcakes. I brought to all the people I had met due to the holidays and gave to pretty much everyone. My original friend was buying food so I gave to my new friend first.
When I approached my original buddy she was a little upset, she singled out the other person asking why she got one first instead of her. It was out of character and made no sense since I gave to everyone and was going to give to her but she just wasn't around.
Some days passed and my new coworker sat and had lunch with me, while my original friend was gone. I shared some food and suddenly she came back earlier than usual saw us was visually taken back but still sat down next to us. She stayed there not saying a word and after break just left.
Didn't see her for a week during lunch and one day a friend in common said what had I done to her. I had no clue. I confronted her and was just given the cold shoulder. I'm a guy so maybe there's something I'm not getting.
hagpu writes:
NTA. The coworker that's being weird needs to grow up. It does seem she's jealous, whether she has a crush on you and is jealous of the other coworker, or she's just jealous that you're spending time with other coworkers than just herself... But regardless of which one it is, that's a her issue, not a you issue.
agao12 writes:
NTA: Feelings are always valid. They may not be rational but you have to accept them so you can process them and move on. It is unfortunate what your mom does but that is just a part of life.
People will be treated differently and there is pretty much nothing you can do about it aside from move out and make your own life. It is going to happen at work, in social circles, with friends. You keep relationships that work. You move on from those that do not.