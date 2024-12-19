"AITA for giving a sitter a Xmas cash present?"

My brother, Chris, is a single dad with a 15yo, 10yo and 7yo sons. He's been dealing with multiple health issues. Luckily for him, I do have and make a nice amount of money to help them stay afloat and they don't realize that they are poor.

Chris lives next door to a family and they have a son who is in his 20s named Teddy. He occasionally watches the younger two when Chris has to work or is not feeling well.

A couple of months ago, Chris had to be admitted to the hospital for a few days and the neighbor cut his vacation early to watch the boys. I was out of town but I was impressed that the boys didn't miss any sport practices, the house was clean, laundry done and Teddy actually got the younger one bathed every night.