'AITA for giving crappy Christmas gifts and ruining my marriage? My in-laws already didn't like me.'

My STBX owned his own business and they called me a gold-digger behind his back. Of course they insisted on a pre-nup, which I didn't care about because I never thought my marriage would end and it would appease them and may allow them to finally treat me kindly. Nope. His business failed once C0vid hit.

We went through his savings and my own trying to keep it afloat. I refused to go into debt to keep it going, so he closed it down. In 2022, he was suffering from really bad depression because he lost his business and couldn't find new work. He suggested we move to his hometown, closer to his family, so he had a larger support network.