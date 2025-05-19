'AITA for giving my daughter $60 a week, but my son nothing? My home office is in her room.'

As the adult, it wouldn't be unreasonable to expect the larger room, especially if you need to work from home. If your daughter has a larger room than you, you are already giving her benefits that most parents probably wouldn't. So I don't think you need to pass on the whole working from home allowance to use the limited space that is available.

However, I get your point that it would be nice to reward her kindness in giving up some of her privacy by letting you use her space. I think the problem is that you are giving quite a lot of money to your daughter (I bet hardly any 17 year olds in a similar financial position get given a $250/month allowance). I suspect that $10/week would have been more than enough for her to feel grateful.