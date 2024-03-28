'AITA for giving my friend $2K worth of wood as a middle finger to my dad?' UPDATED

Even the most specific of conflicts could use some outside litigation.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was "too petty" for giving her friend expensive wood in order to teach her dad a lesson about entitlement. She wrote:

"AITA for giving my friend $2,000 worth of wood as an FU to my dad?"

Hey everyone. Just some background info to set up the story. My dad is a stereotypical white boomer man. He believes that as the "man of the house" everything belongs to him. He likes to remind my mom that she would be nothing without him, and is dependent on his "generosity".