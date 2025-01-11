She accused me of being judgmental, condescending, & rude. I tried to deescalate, kept apologizing, but asked her to not be so combative so we can have a constructive conversation, but she kept doubling down on the idea that I was the problem and she has done nothing wrong.

Finally, I told her to ask ChatGPT for help understanding what I was trying to say (THAT was me being rude, but I was done, and it was late). She told me our friendship was “effing over” and blocked me. I felt… relief. It’s sad but we are just living in different realities so I think this is best.