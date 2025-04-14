'AITA for giving my husband a pregnancy test as a birthday gift?' 'You HID it?' UPDATED

Whenever I try to bring it up he says "just stop, were past it. It was dumb of you." Stuff like that. He doesn't tell me how happy he is, or any celebration about us being pregnant. Whenever I talk to him, he doesn't really reply, its just yes or no, or a grunt.

I feel horrible. I didn't think this would be a bad gift. I thought he'd love it. AITAH for doing this? I really thought it was ok, but I'm starting to think he's right, I shouldn't have done this.

After reading replies, I'd to clear up a few things.

1) No, my husband has not ever acted this way towards me before. We've argued before, but it has never led to the point where he ignores me.

2) To all the comments asking what I mean by "wanting a baby for a really long time", we've been married for 4 years and we agreed from the start about wanting children.