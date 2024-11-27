'AITA for giving my kid my wife's restaurant leftovers after she asked me to label them?'

A lighter AITA.
My wife, kid and I went out to eat the other day to a Mongolian restaurant that is rather far away (not easy to get another order). Each of us had distinctly different stir fry meals.
We each got to-go boxes, and my wife asked that we label who's is who's. I told her we didn't need to do that because I could tell the difference because mine had banana peppers, my kid had two different types of noddles, and my wife's had neither multiple types of noodles nor banana peppers.
The following day, my wife was away and the kid and I ate our leftovers leaving alone what I thought were my wife's. The next day, my wife notices that her stir fry is gone. Apparently, her leftovers also had the two types of noodles that we originally only discussed my kid had.
When my kid and I ate our leftovers, I pulled out the first two to go boxes, saw one had banana peppers and the other had two types of noodles and figured those were ours. My wife is bummed because she was really looking forward to the leftovers and jokingly upset at me now.
She tells me I was wrong for saying we didn't need to label the leftovers. She said I should have opened all 3 to go boxes before eating any leftovers. So strangers, AITA for not opening up all 3 to go boxes before the kid and I ate our respective food? I'll leave it to the internet to pass judgement (or not) on my sin =).
CrewelSummer wrote:
YTA. She asked you to do something small to ensure she could have her own leftovers. You refused to do that, bypassed her concerns, and then you served her leftovers to the kid because her concerns turned out to be 100% valid. If you're going to refuse to do something simple like label leftovers, you need to take more care before eating them to ensure you get the right ones.
You could have avoided this situation by listening to your wife. But no. You could have avoided this situation by taking more care and checking all the boxes. But no again. Now your wife is bummed, and guess whose fault it is? All you. Next time, just listen to her and label them. Clearly, your wife is right, and you cannot actually tell the difference.
Dontdrinkthecoffee wrote:
Yup, YTA for: Not only not doing what she wanted but saying it wasn’t necessary and therefore making it look like she would be rude to you if she labelled it herself.
Not checking properly when you said you would.
Acting as if your wife is being unreasonable for being upset when your lack of care hurt her.
Not caring about your wife enough to try to make up for your mistakes by replacing what you ruined for her, which most competent partners would have immediately rectified.
slackerchic wrote:
I would literally vow eternal vengeance if someone at leftovers I was looking forward to. Of course YTA. You mansplained how you wouldn't fail at something so trivial then you failed at something trivial. Next time open your ears and not your mouth when your wife is trying to tell you something.
owls_and_cardinals wrote:
YTA. Yeah it's light and it doesn't sound like there is any major upset about this, but yeah you denied her request to label them by insisting you would know and then subsequently failed to uphold that. You were the reason that something she cared about didn't come out as planned. You owe your wife a replacement takeout box!
Unique_Assumption619 wrote:
So your poor wife doesn’t get her leftovers because you were too lazy to check all of them? Too lazy to label yours?
Like cmon man grow up and do something small your wife asked you to do to ensure she gets her leftovers.
YTA and should go get her a new serving of her stir fry since she was clearly looking forward to it. Like something simple and you can’t even do it, why would she keep you around? I can’t imagine this was a one-time behavior at all, probably a reoccurring thing. You really suck.
Fartin_Scorsese wrote:
Yes, YTA for being overconfident in your abilities in differentiating each other's to go boxes, and then f--king it up, when the easiest way of keeping them in order was proffered by her, yet denied by you.
LithoGiraffe wrote:
YTA- because she asked you to do a very small simple task, you didn't, you did it wrong and what she worried about then happened. And then, almost more importantly. You come on here, on AITA, to what? Get people on your side? Like you have any basis of not being an AH. Double YTA.
Winter_Dragonfly_452 wrote:
YTA. Do you always dismiss your wife when she asks you to do something simple? All you had to do was label the boxes like she asked to make sure that nobody ate her food. Something tells me this is not the first time this has happened or she wouldn’t have asked for the boxes to be labeled.
You were lazy and didn’t bother to look at the boxes before you handed them over when you guys started to eat your lunch. You are 100% TA and I don’t care how far that restaurant is go get your wife new food.
Eugenides wrote:
YTA. Your wife asked a very reasonable request, you came up with a reason that it wasn't required, were wrong, and your wife if the one who gets bit in the butt for it. Is this high stakes? No. But I'd at least apologize and promise to go along with her requests on the future, and probably go get her another serving from the restaurant to make up for it.
Puzzled-Safe4801 wrote:
YTA—How often does this sort of thing happen? I’ve got to tell you that this was a “small thing” my now ex did a lot. I’d come home from work or would be packing food for work, and my leftovers were gone. I was told the kids were hungry; he didn’t know they were off limits; it was a mistake…..
I’ll just say that I put a smile on my face and didn’t react when this stuff happened. But it added another layer to my failing marriage. I’m not saying that’s what’s going on with you. Just be aware that it might not be a truly “lighter” thing for your wife. Buy your wife a new portion of whatever she ordered, and no one else touches it under any circumstances.