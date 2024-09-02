Woman criticized by children for "glowing up" after divorce; 'why didn't you change when it mattered?' AITA?

Unfortunately, my children detest the "new me." In particular, they blame me for the divorce and are angry that I didn't "glow up" to accommodate Larry, saying I was too selfish and lazy to do so "when it mattered."

My son Steve is getting married soon, and says he is too angry to invite me to the wedding. Carla has gone low-contact with me. I had great relationships with both of them until I started my own glow-up process a couple years ago, which was a few years after Larry and I finalized our divorce.