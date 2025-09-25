AITA for going inside my ex’s house? My boyfriend thinks it was disrespectful.

I (37F) was married to my ex-husband (42M) for 16 years. We got married really young, and we have two kids (7 and 11). We divorced about a year and a half ago, and honestly, we get along better now than we ever did married.

Our co-parenting relationship is really solid. He still lives in the house we bought together, and I have my own place.

We split custody 50/50. Here’s the part that’s causing drama: I regularly go inside his house when I’m picking up or dropping off the kids.