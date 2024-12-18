"AITA for going off and suing my son's judo trainer? He sometimes physically hurts him."

"AITA for going off and suing my son's judo trainer after discovering he's verbally ab-sive and sometimes physically hurts him?"

My son (14) has been attendin judo classes for about a year now. He’s been really passionate about it, and I was proud to see him develope both physically and mentally from the sport. He looked forward to his practices every week, and as a parent, I felt that his confindence and discipline were growing.

But something started to feel off recently. Over the last few weeks, I noticed that my son wasn’t excited to go to practice anymore. He’d been coming home from judo looking more upset each time, but he never told me exactly why. At first, I thought maybe he was just having a bad week or maybe some of the drills were getting harder, but the change was so noticeable.