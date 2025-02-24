'AITA for going on a cruise with my mom right before the birth of my niece?' UPDATED

"AITA for going on a cruise right before the birth of my niece?"

My mom and I booked a Disney cruise with other extended family months ago, but it’s set to happen two weeks before my brother’s baby is due. My brother and his wife have been under a lot of stress (job loss, one child with a severe disability, and a high-risk pregnancy.)

They were counting on my mom to watch their daughter during the birth, and just found out that we will only get back two weeks before the due date.

My SIL had a total meltdown, crying, yelling, and calling my mom irresponsible and selfish for going so close to the due date, especially since they’re relying on her for child care. My mom thinks two weeks is plenty of time and was shocked at their reaction. However, they both still think my mom is in the wrong and should cancel the trip.