'AITA if I confront my fiancé about hating my engagement ring?' UPDATED 2X

I (29F) got engaged to my fiancé (30M) after 2 years of dating and 15 years of knowing each other. He is super sweet, kind, supportive and very family oriented. His parents love me and my parents love him. There was absolutely no drama in our relationship...until now.
I knew that he had been looking to settle down and be married and he knew I was too. We just kind of have always known (even for those 15 years) that this was gonna happen. Hard to fight the gut feeling. Because we were talking so much about getting married, he wanted to take me engagement ring browsing so that "he could see what styles I liked and didn't like."
When we went I suggested we go to a outlet jewelry shop cause I know he wouldn't want to spend a fortune on it and I didn't want anything super expensive or extravagant either. The one and only rule I told him was that I only wanted traditional diamonds.
No offense to those who like more colorful rings, but I prefer to be a little more traditional. I put on many rings that all were very similar, just one simple diamond and a strap. I tried to try on ones that were no more than $1000 I thought that was generally reasonable.
Months later he proposes and I start to cry from the joy and after I say yes he opens the box. And in the box was a small greenish brownish color Dimond with extremely tiny traditional diamonds around it. I was disappointed, but put on a big fake smile and tried to erase it from my mind so I could let the excitement of the moment continue.
After about maybe 30 min, I went a head and asked about the ring. I asked what kind of diamond it was and he said it was called a Moss Dimond and he choose it for me because turquoise was my favorite color and it was the closest he could find.
I wanted to say "What about my one rule of traditional diamond only?" but I also didn't want to be ungrateful, so I didn't ask. I asked him if he had gotten it at the outlet shop we went to and he said he had gotten it off Etsy. My MOH latter told me that Etsy made good quality jewelry so that perked me up a bit. I decided to just kind of let it be and accept the ring and learn to love and attach memories to it.
Getting to the drama....this whole process has kind of made me realize how cheap he is. I don't mind when someone knows how to stretch a dollar, but to me there's a difference between frugal and cheap. When I look back at all our dates, his gifts and everything it kind of clicked in me that all of them had either been cheap or a free gift from a friend that he decided to give to me.
The gifts he has given to me during our relationship were just because he found them for free or someone sold it for an extremely cheap price. For one of my birthdays he ended up getting us tickets to this massive local ball and getting us ballroom dancing classes before the ball started. I showed no interest in ballroom dancing, but I thought it was a fun idea to go and we had a generally good time.
I thanked him and asked him how he found out about this. He told me originally his friend was going to go with his girlfriend, but couldn't make it so they gave us the tickets. So basically the ball, our food, our drinks, our dance lesson and even my corsage was all free.
And there's more cheap and free stories where that came from. And when I look back at things, whenever we did do something extravagant it was always on my dime. He is not rich but he is certainly not poor! He makes pretty decent money.
The thing that I think made me finally break was our valentines day plans. He had told me he was going to take me to the biggest landmark of our city which is expensive to just even set foot in and they had a restaurant inside that was ridiculously expensive!
I was amazed and even said "Are you sure? You know that place is expensive right?" he said that he knew it was one of my bucket list things to do and said I deserved it. It meant so much to me that he was willing to do this and I was SO excited! A few days latter I found that there was gonna be a Wedding Convention in our town.
I bought our tickets $15 each plus one for my mom and maid of honor. I told him about it and he said "Great! It's better to spend our money there then on that restaurant!" I was so confused.
I told him they weren't on the same day, in fact they were a week apart, and that I already had bought the tickets and he didn't need to buy anything there so he wouldn't have to worry about spending any money at the convention. He said "No it's better to save our money so let's not go to the land mark/restaurant."
My mind was blown, I couldn't believe he canceled my dream plans over something that had absolutely NOTHING to do with the plans. I talked to my MOH about it and she said she has always noticed he was a bit cheap.
On to the ring now. I never looked up my ring on Etsy to try to find it or asked for the price cause I thought it was rude to look up or ask. But because of all this craziness I decided to go on Etsy and find my ring. There were surprisingly many Moss diamond rings to look through, but I eventually found it.
The ring was being sold for $28. Honestly my heart kinda broke. I started saying stupid dramatic things in my head like "Am I only worth $28?" I wanna confront him about this, but I might be a AH here for just letting this get to me. idk. WIBTA for confronting him about this?
Flownique said:
When you confront him be fully prepared that he will call you ungrateful, materialistic and greedy. Don’t be easily manipulated by these words. You are clearly not a greedy or materialistic person, given everything you’ve said here about the relationship. Also be prepared for him not to change.
This man does not care about what you value, and if you notice, he doesn’t seem to care about or even know what he values. Your husband should be planning dates that interest you, certainly, but also ones that interest him. He really has no interests he wishes to pursue at all, other than his friends’ sloppy seconds and whatever is free or cheap? That’s a sign of an undeveloped person.
Osidestarfish said:
NTA. The bait and switch he pulled on you is absolutely ridiculous. He took you shopping to see your taste and style. And then got you nothing close to that and only spent $28, that not even something precious/lasting to symbolize your love and commitment, it’s cheap costume jewelry.
And he’s justifying by trying to say it’s close to your favorite color. It’s BS. Now that you’ve looked back and seen the pattern, this is going to be your entire life. You really need to think about that before you decide to join yourself with this man for the rest of your life.
Something that hurts your feelings and doesn’t align with your values is going to be a problem down the line. You are just going to get more frustrated and it’s going to eat away at you if you don’t say anything.And that will definitely strain if not end your relationship in the future.
And the whole restaurant thing, that’s just completely illogical reasoning. You’re going to a wedding show the weekend before so you can’t go to dinner, a completely separate event the following weekend?
One has nothing to do with the other. He never had any intention of taking you, or he just truly found out how much it was going to cost him. And the fact that he built it up and then pulled the rug out from you is awful.
Wellygirlthen said:
Please call of the wedding. He is and has been all along showing you just how little he values you. Your worth $28 to him. He will never ever change. No matter how much it hurts please re discover your own worth and walk away.
Cthulhuhaspeduncles said:
NTA. You were mindful of the cost when trying on rings and he ignored your wishes. It's less about the cost and more about the thought behind it and the fact he chose to save a buck over getting his soon-to-be spouse something she would like.
I also recently got engaged and had the opposite rule that I did not want a diamond of any kind, and I know I would feel disrespected if my fiancé proposed with a diamond after making it clear that I didn't want one. You don't have to spend a lot of money to show that you listen and acknowledge another person's wants or wishes.
sandpaper_fig said:
NTA. He doesn't seem to take what you like into consideration at all. He gets you presents you have shown no interest in, including your engagement ring. And he spends little to no money on them. If you like the color turquoise, he should have bought you a Turquoise ring, not a moss Agate!
Do you spend time, effort and money on presents he likes? If so, it appears your consideration and care for each other isn't equal. He seems to care more about money than pleasing you.
Bulky-Tomatillo-1705 said:
It’s not the ring that you necessarily hate. The ring is the catalyst to you seeing that he does not listen to you at all. And for context, your ring is worth less than admission for 2 to the wedding convention. That’s extreme.
I'll go ahead and answer some of y'alls questions and comments. No, my finger has not turned green yet, surprisingly lol. Believe me though, I do check once in a while. Here's a bit of info on his financial life and history. He grew up as 1 of 7 siblings with parents who financially struggled to get by. He definitely grew up learning how to stretch a dollar.
Currently even though I know he can afford allot more, he rents a cheap studio apartment in a sketchy part of town where when I come to visit, he will come down and walk me from my car to his room for safety. His apartment has basically no decorations outside of old comic book posters.
All his furniture and house hold appliances etc I can guarantee are all second hand or bought from Good Will. He almost never eats out, and when he does it's always a small meal from Jack in the Box where he is willing to spring for a milkshake. In terms of what he does with all his money that he does not spend, I'm not sure.
I never asked cause I was thought that it was rude to ask people where they put their money, but now that we're engaged I guess I have every right to ask where it goes to lol. Here's a bit on my financial life and history. I grew up an only child with parents who owned a small business who never had to struggle for money.
We were not rich, but I would call us upper middle class. If I needed something expensive for a project or for school it was easy for my parents to get it. I was not spoiled though. There were plenty of times my parents would tell me "no" and would only buy expensive things for me if I really needed them.
As an adult I make a pretty good living. I did not go to college, so thankfully I'm in no debt. I have career in the field I always wanted to be in and I'm hoping that soon it will be growing even bigger. I don't think I make more than my fiancé though (I could be wrong).
I currently live in a apartment complex in a safe part of town and decorate my apartment nicely. All my decorations though were not expensive. I do eat out probably a little more than I should, but it's not like I go to Cheesecake Factory everyday. It's more like I'll get Chick Fila or Chipotle or get a pre made meal from Target every other day on my way to work.
Here's some more important info that maybe I should have mentioned. For those of you who are saying he's a bad or terrible guy, he's really not. He's literally one of the sweetest guys you will ever meet and honestly...he's pretty innocent. He is lightly on the spectrum and doesn't always know how to process emotion or understand why what he said was inappropriate.
He also can't always take a hint and doesn't always know whether someone is joking around or being serious. Often times when I make a joke, I make it obvious so he understands. Because of his being on the spectrum, he has a therapist that he has been going to ever since he was a kid.
He apparently use to see her every month, but now as an adult he goes once or twice a year. My MOH had a fantastic idea and said I should book an appointment with my fiancé and his therapist to talk about this. I told my fiancé that it might be a great idea to talk about our relationship with her so we can learn how best to communicate as a future married couple. He said that was a great idea and we are gonna book an appointment soon.
Thank you to all of y'all for helping me realize I'm not crazy for feeling this way. I was always told to suck it up and be thankful for what life gives you, so to hear all of y'alls explanations of why what I'm feeling is valid made me more confident to take action about this.
I know allot of y'all said to dump him, but I wanted to give him a chance. I wanted to make sure I went about this the best way I could and idk if any of y'all disagree about my method but I talked to his mom about it. Her and I are getting really close. She is so sweet to me and has even drove to pick me up and help me when I was having car trouble.
I even hung out with her without my fiancé once. She let me borrow a jacket recently when I was stupid enough to forget one and so I used giving back the jacket as an excuse to come visit and talk. I dropped off the jacket and she asked if I wanted to come in a visit and of course I said yes.
We talked for about an hour and finally I had the guts to talk about it. I told her I felt like a piece of garbage for hating the moss agot ring and asked her whether she thinks I'm valid in me feelings or not. This woman got passionate!
She IMMEDIATELY said that I was very in the right and that when he showed her and his sister the ring, they apparently said "Why did you choose this stone? I don't think this is what OP wants."
He apparently said "OP loves turquoise so she'll love this! And it's not a stone, it's a diamond!" His mom said she knew he was wrong. She even went on this passionate talk about why people traditionally choose diamonds over any other stone and jewel for engagement rings.
She told me that people choose diamonds because they are the strongest stone and the world and can cut through and survive anything, so a marriage should be as strong and everlasting as a dimond. I told her that made me want a diamond even more lol.
I asked her how I should talk to him about this. She said to be very honest with him before it's too late and that he loves to hear the meaning behind things. She said if I tell him the things she told me about the meaning behind choosing a diamond he'll understand even more. I was so thankful I talked to her.
A couple of days later I went to hang out with him at his place. I was so hesitant to talk about it, but when I finally got up the nerve to talk about it I said "I'd like to have a serious conversation with you. And I hope you'll understand where I'm coming from and listen."
I told him about how I didn't understand why we went ring browsing in 3 stores only for him to buy a ring that was the opposite of what I said I wanted. I told him about how I hated the ring because to me it symbolized his cheapness and that he didn't listen. I told him I was incredibly disappointed and asked him to explain.
He listened very well and let me talk as long as I needed. He told me he had already bought that ring 1 week BEFORE we went ring browsing and that he took me out just to find out my ring size and to appease my mind. My flubbers were gasted....
I told him that made no sense and if he had already bought the ring, besides finding my size, all that browsing was completely pointless and wasteful of my time and makes me feel even worse.
He didn't understand why it was ridiculous. Because of his type of autism, sometimes I have to explain why people feel the way they do. So I gave him a thorough explanation as to why what he did was insulting and it clicked and I could tell he felt like an a-hole apologized and said he didn't think about that.
He said he even felt really embarrassed for what he got me and felt guilty but because I never said anything, he thought it was fine. I told him about how I looked up the ring and that I was extra insulted it was $28 and he immediately got defensive and told me that wasn't true and that he paid over $300 for it.
I said then why is a ring that looks exactly like this one on Etsy for $28?? He went to his email and found the confirmation of purchase email for when he bought the ring. And he apparently paid $345 for it. I apologized and he said "Love, you shouldn't be the one apologizing.
I know that I can be very cheap and it's very understandable why you would believe I would pay that much for a ring. I always look for the cheapest option when it comes to everything. When it comes to you I shouldn't be cheap. I love you and you deserve the best." He immediately stood up and said "Let's go find a jewelry shop". I started tearing up a bit cause it meant so much for him to say these words.
We then went to a small business (not outlet) jewelry shop and looked at some gorgeous diamond rings. He, very nervously, said "May I give a budget of $1,500?" I said "You know what? I don't want a whole new ring. You proposed to me with this, and I don't just want to throw the whole memory away. I would like to just replace the moss stone with a real NATURAL (not lab made) diamond."
I could tell that meant allot for him to hear and we told the jeweler to replace the stone with a diamond and after about a 2 hour wait there it was. The diamond was $700 so in the end he basically spent $1,045 on my ring. My beautiful diamond ring!!! I probably gave the biggest smile in the world and when I put it on I gave him a big hug and said "Thank you so much, love.
You've made one of my dreams come true." He got teary eyed and this moment felt even more wonderful than when he proposed. It all felt real!! I really felt like I was truly engaged and that he had taken a huge step when it comes to his cheap problem. It was definitely my favorite moment of our whole relationship.
I latter talked to him about getting financial counseling so that we could learn how to best communicate financially as a couple and how it might help him with his extreme frugalness. He agreed and we have already set up an appointment to talk with a financial counselor who his sister recommended. We will be getting married in the Fall.
In a way I'm thankful for this experience. I feel like this is one of those beautiful situations where good came from bad. Thank you to all of you who told me to be honest with him. I feel like our relationship has just grown so much from this and I love him even more than before.
I still have the moss agat stone and plan to make some kind of jewelry out of it, but for now, I cannot stop staring at my new diamond and every time I see it I get giddy!!