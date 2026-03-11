'AITA if I confront my fiancé about hating my engagement ring?' UPDATED 2X

I said then why is a ring that looks exactly like this one on Etsy for $28?? He went to his email and found the confirmation of purchase email for when he bought the ring. And he apparently paid $345 for it. I apologized and he said "Love, you shouldn't be the one apologizing.

I know that I can be very cheap and it's very understandable why you would believe I would pay that much for a ring. I always look for the cheapest option when it comes to everything. When it comes to you I shouldn't be cheap. I love you and you deserve the best." He immediately stood up and said "Let's go find a jewelry shop". I started tearing up a bit cause it meant so much for him to say these words.