'AITA for hating my wife's creepy 'hobby project?' It feels like it's gone too far.' UPDATED 2X

A really fun but whirlwind week. Unfortunately she told me the first ultrasound was at a time I had to be at work and she would have to go alone. really bummed me out and I asked her to reschedule but she said it was the only availability. Well that next week she went and I waiting for an update or pictures or anything.

Nothing. She came home and was super quiet and I flipped out and got super worried that the worst had happened. I told her I understood she was probably in a lot of pain about something but she had to tell me.

She finallly admitted no, it wasn't a miscarriage. But she was actually pregnant for longer than she thought, longer than the last time we did it... she actually got pregnant during the time I was avoiding her.