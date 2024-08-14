'AITA for hating that my ex who betrayed me is living with my parents?' + UPDATE

Mom is trying to get me back together with Ex. Dad goes along with whatever Mom wants to do. I asked them why they’d want me to be with someone who didn’t protect me and Mom said if the stalker was a man he’d have protected me, but it was just a woman, a lady from a good home, so there wasn’t any real danger.

This was news to me because when it was happening both were worried about my safety but now they are downplaying it. This is the exact argument Ex had used and they are buying into his story.

Then Mom goes into how this was embarrassing for Ex and says I wronged him by putting him in this situation. This brought up a long history of Mom’s disappointment in me.