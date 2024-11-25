'AITA for having another man fix the things the things in my house after my husband refused?'

So I (26f) am using a throwaway due to my husband (28m) knowing my real account.
So my husband and I have been married for about a 4 years. The past YEAR I have been asking him to replace our refrigerator, install a ballet bar, pole, and mirror in our apartment because I do just about everything else in our house. I’m bad with tools and he’s good with them. I have literally asked for the past year and every time I ask, my husband has an excuse as to why he can’t do it.
Today I finally caved in and asked maintenance if they could at least replace our refrigerator. Mind you, maintenance is only here for if something is broken or needs to be fixed. Maintenance doesn’t do any type of “remodeling issues”. I told the maintenance worker that I was gifted a Smeg refrigerator from my sister and wanted it installed instead of the old one.
He was kind enough and redid it for me. He also reorganized my fridge for me as well. From there the maintenance man gave me his number and said that I can just text him if I ever need anything else done, instead of submitting a work ticket online.
A week later, I texted him to see if he could do all the things that my husband refused. He was kind and said “sure”. Within 5 minutes of me sending him a message, he came and installed my pole, ballet bar, and mirror in our apartment. I tried to tip him, but he told me no. I thanked him and he left.
My husband came back from work and noticed the changes. I explained to him what maintenance did and needless to say that my husband was LIVID.
He accused the maintenance guy of trying to [be] with me and said that he doesn’t want any man in the house when I’m not there. He said that it was an a*****e thing to do and that I’m trying to sleep with him and get another man’s attention. So AITA?
NTA. Your husband is a head case!
ineyks OP:
Tell me about it. And thank you!
my father is like this. useless after being asked multiple times over long periods of time and then jealous when you get another man to help. my parents are divorced now. take from this what you want OP.
Why are you with him? I enjoy doing things for my wife when she asks because she is so great and deserves everything. All marriages should be this way.
NTA, if he didn’t want maintenance coming in to do the things that he was asked to do he should’ve done him himself. So he could take his foot out of his ego and get over himself.
ineyks OP:
Exactly. I feel like this could’ve been avoided had he just fixed it to begin with.
NTA! My husband (35 years) KNOWS….if I ask 3 times for him to do something and he doesn’t, either I’ll take care of it, OR hire someone who will. Once he saw I was true to my word, HE started stepping up after that. :-)
I am currently painting all the trim on my house because I also go by the 3 ask rule. If you don’t do it, or start it by the date you told me you would, Well to bad, it’ll get done even if it’s not done the way he would do it.
If my wife wanted me to install a “pole” I’d have been done in an hour.
ineyks OP:
Lmaaaoooo 😂😂😂
So in a true man-child form he threw a tantrum because a real man upstaged him for something he should have done years ago. And now he's mad and has accused you of possible cheating. Project much there boy? Calling you names because you solved a problem he cant, wouldn't or did not care too. He is a real keeper.
ineyks OP:
You took the words right out of my mouth. Time to rethink all of my life choices.
NTA. Instead of being happy that he got out of the labour that he didn’t want to do anyways he accuses you and the maintenance guy of an affair?? Does he always jump to worst case scenarios when his ego is bruised? Is he often jumping to “she’s trying to have an affair” with any male interactions? Does he often accuse you of affairs in general? Could be projecting his own actions.
ineyks OP
Yes. He’s crazy jealous and thinks every man wants to be with me.