'AITA for having another man fix the things the things in my house after my husband refused?'

He was kind enough and redid it for me. He also reorganized my fridge for me as well. From there the maintenance man gave me his number and said that I can just text him if I ever need anything else done, instead of submitting a work ticket online.

A week later, I texted him to see if he could do all the things that my husband refused. He was kind and said “sure”. Within 5 minutes of me sending him a message, he came and installed my pole, ballet bar, and mirror in our apartment. I tried to tip him, but he told me no. I thanked him and he left.

My husband came back from work and noticed the changes. I explained to him what maintenance did and needless to say that my husband was LIVID.