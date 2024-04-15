"AITA for having a monthly rage room session with my sister after my wife cheated on my 6 years ago?"

I want to get a couple of things out of the way. First, I completely love my wife, she is an amazing wife and mother to our 2 children. I love her so much. Second, I have completely forgiven her for cheating on me 6 years and have no resentments whatsoever.

Now to the actual story. Long story short, my wife cheated on me 6 years ago. She had a make out session with her ex before he left the country, and she immediately confessed to me the next day. She said she was not intimate with him, and it was only limited to kissing, and I believed her. However it did take me a long time to forgive her, almost 2 years, but I ultimately did it because of her hard work.