'AITA for having my fiancé's niece and nephew in my wedding but not my brother's kids?' UPDATED 2X

I had sent him an email about the entire situation when it happened so he is completely understanding of it and doesnt want it to affect my work. When I got home, my brother was waiting for me.. alone. I sent a quick text to my fiance telling him "my brother is here at the house" and then started recording as I got out of my car.

I asked him what he wanted and he told me he wanted to talk and asked if we could go inside. I told him we were fine talking in front of the house and he rolled his eyes at me. He asked why I was excluding his children and I honestly just about lost it. I asked him if he was seriously asking me that question and if he truly thought I was that delusional.