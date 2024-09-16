'AITA for hiding my family wealth from my boyfriend? He's going off the rails.' UPDATED

It was a breach of trust for me. Mike also told me he wanted to break up since he didn’t feel comfortable in relationship where the financial gap is so big, and that our lives were just too different. We ended the conversation and parted ways. The good thing is he goes to a different school so I won’t be seeing him around.

Part of me feels sad, since I do love him. It was my first relationship and I wanted it to work. But I also feel relieved because I wasn’t sure if I could take whatever Mike would do if I stayed. I really didn’t like him snooping in my family’s lives. I’m wondering if I made a mistake ending the relationship now and it really really sucks. Was I too harsh?