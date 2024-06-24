'AITA for hiding my personal life at work? My coworkers are mad they didn't know I'm married.' UPDATED

Their answer: "Working in travel." They didn't follow with any extra information. So I left it at that. Some people are more private than others, and I respect that. If they want to volunteer more info, they will. If not, it's no skin off my nose. Also, I don't socialise with workmates outside work myself.

peter095837 wrote:

I don't get the ESH and YTA responses. Like personally, even if I worked somewhere for a long time or have bonded with co-workers very closely by then, I'd still would rather have my personal life to be private. I feel that it's my own life and not others to be involved.

Gwynasyn wrote: