Woman hides pregnancy from husband, 'I have loved being pregnant and not having to share the spotlight.' AITA?

I have loved being pregnant and not having to share the spotlight with Amy. This week, I felt the first little flutters of the baby moving and didn't have to share it with anybody else.

In just a few weeks, I can learn his or her gender, and not risk having to throw a grandbaby gender reveal for my MIL. Maybe most importantly, godforbid anything were to happen to the pregnancy again, I would rather handle it alone than have to deal with consoling her.

But now, I don't know where to go from here. Obviously I can only keep this up for so long, but how do I explain to Joel that I have been hiding the pregnancy from him for months?