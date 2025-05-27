'AITA for hiding that I'm homeless from my girlfriend? I want to fix the problem myself.' UPDATED

Tonight, she said I have 'sad eyes' and she asked me if something was wrong. I wanted to break down and tell her everything. Instead, I said I was sleepy and hugged her then made a joke which distracted her and changed the topic.

I know in a relationship, you're supposed to be honest. But I guess I have pride or something. All these years growing up, there were so many times I felt like I had no dignity, so it's really hard for me to let go of this 'pride' or whatever you want to call it. It's hard to explain. Besides, she can't really help me. It would just be adding to her stress.