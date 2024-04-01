'AITA for hitting my wife's best friend after she touched me inappropriately?' UPDATED 7X

Some situations escalate to their most extreme endpoint, for better - but more often, for worse.

"AITA for p*nching my wife's best friend after she touched me inappropriately?"

I’ve (35M) been with my beautiful wife (34F) for close to 10 years. We have no kids as of now. My wife’s best friend, Amy has been friends with my wife for about 15 years, all throughout college where I originally met my wife. Me and Amy haven’t ever been the best of friends however we’ve been cordial for the sake of my wife. I’ve always found her to be obnoxious, loud and entitled.

The kind that inserts herself into any and every conversation, whether that be on a night out with friends or a private conversation. For example, myself and my best friend were talking about fertility issues in his marriage during a dinner with our long time friends.