'AITA for how I handled my employee who thought she was being recorded?'

At that point I told the server I don’t believe he was recording her but I was reassigning the sections because I know he made her uncomfortable and I didn’t need her to go back over there. I watched the cameras and he had his phone out with the light on in that position 30 seconds before she even came to bus the table next to his. I let her know this and told her it wasn’t malicious and just seemed like honest confusion but I understood why she felt that way.

For the next half hour she went around telling the rest of the wait staff she was recorded and I did nothing about It and then the wait staff flipped out on me one by one saying she could’ve been recorded for deep fake stuff and and that it’s all my fault and how she needs to sue. Did I handle this wrong in some way? I let the owner know just in case and he said if the guy didn’t touch her than he really didn’t care.