'AITA for how I handled a prank my brother's fiancee pulled on me?' + UPDATE

The prank: she hid under my bed while I was out for a run in the evening. When I got back, before I went into the shower, I was at my bedside table taking my watch off and dropping it on the charger. The room was dark except for my lamp so I didn't notice anyone under my bed.

She touched my foot. It was a really light graze so it didn't register with me. I stepped back and squatted down so I could see under there a little. It was dark but I could see long hair. A part of me just knew it was her because no one else would do this. I said something like '[her name] I can see you under there.. but who's the other one?'