'AITA for humiliating a man and his entire family when he proposed to me;' AITA? UPDATED

"AITA for humiliating a man and his entire family when he proposed to me?"

I (28f) come from a very traditional Indian family. I left them when I came to USA for uni because I knew that if I accepted their help in paying my fees they would hold it against me later and I got a part time job along with the financial aid I was receiving.

I maintained low contact and didn't visit them in person until I was 26, when they contacted me on my younger brother passing uni.

For the last two years, I have visited them four times and each time they've been talking about marriage although I stated very clearly that I wasn't interested.