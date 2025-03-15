'AITA for 'humiliating' my father’s mistress and calling her a homewrecker?' UPDATED

My (21F) father (67M) basically cheated on my mom (61F) with a much younger woman (24F) Ever since the whole affair, I have hated my father with a passion since he hurt my mom and disrespected her by proxy he disrespected me.
So I basically went no contact with him, ever since then he has been bombarding me with calls and texts telling me to meet him and his wife ( yeah, he married her) basically telling me your “stepmom” want to meet you. So to stop this annoying mess, I agreed to come and meet them in the park, my intention was to tell them I don’t want a relationship with them and it’s over.
I came to meet them on Thursday, and he said why didn’t contact him and that it hurt him and I said since he cheated, he hurt my mom and disrespected her so I have no intention on talking to him ever again. We argued about this a while until the mistress stood up and said that I have no right to disrespect my father like this and she is his wife and my “mom”
So I said back that “she must be joking how the hell would you parent 21 year old when you are 24 years old, miss little homewrecker so why don’t you stay at home like a trophy wife” and she cried and F comforted her and said some words to me and left.
He then sent texts on why I am so mean to her? And I said the same things I don’t respect her and I honestly couldn’t give a damn you two and then said never speak to me ever again and then I blocked (I should have blocked him a long time ago but I was just sad and I didn’t know what he was gonna do). So I just wanted to know if I gotten way too far with how I talked to her, so AITA?
Nonwokeboomer said:
NTA. You called them out and their BS. Block them and move on with your life. Good Luck.
ConversationLive7051 said:
NTA, your fathers weird af for dating someone only 3 years older than you and cheated on your mother.
stupiduselesstwat said:
Am I reading this right? a 67 year old man and a 24 year old woman?
Is your father filthy rich or something? Because....... ew. ./barf
And ovenmage said:
OP, it sounds like your father really hurt you because off what he did to your mother and you're, understandably, really angry at him because of it. Forget AITAH or not, I think it would be really helpful to find a therapist you trust to work through this; I think it could affect your future relationships until resolved (from experience). Take good care.
I feel like I should add more details here since I made this a bit too vague. So my father is businessman with a very wealthy family.
My mom and my dad didn’t have the best relationship for most of my life like I said to a commenter they were more “begrudging roommates” then an actual married couple and dealing with the stress of their fights gave me gout due to my coping mechanism of eating a lot and drinking soda
He said he didn’t want to bother me since I was in college in another country so he didn’t bother me but since he saw that I was back in my home country because my number was activated that is when the bombardment of texts and calls started
I probably made the bombardment seem like it was going on for a very long time but in reality it lasted for 2 days before I caved and responded. The whole divorce ended pretty recently this year actually and he married the mistress after one month of the divorce proceedings ending.
That day in the park we were arguing not in a loud voice and we were decently away from people until I yelled at the mistress loudly she was crying and dad was going to comfort her said some words and everyone were staring awkwardly at us and they left and I just ran away to my car sh!t was so uncomfortable.
Before she stood and said that to me, I was infuriated at here because whenever my dad mentioned my mom being bad as a wife and as a mother she would giggle so yeah that was infuriating.
Some people in the comments were that I wanted my parents to stay in their toxic relationship which is false I actually wanted them to have a divorce the problem was how they got it because of his cheating. And imo if a person cheats they probably never respected their partner, the commitment and the children that were born out of that relationship.
So on to the "mini update" I guess. So the mistress got my phone number I didn't have her phone number guess dad just gave it to her. And messaged me some insane stuff trying disciplining me through text on how I shouldn't disrespect her and my dad and I should know my place and some disrespect towards my mom being a bad wife and mom.
I blocked her immediately after I found her messages on my phone. But now I know that they met when she was 19 on a coffee shop when she was a barista. She tried to tell it like an epic love story but personally I just think this weird so yeah that's it.