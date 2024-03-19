'AITA for ignoring a crying baby in a restaurant and continuing to enjoy my desert?'

We all respond differently to the chaos of public life. Generally, that shouldn't be a dealbreaker with friends, but there are times when it is.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was insensitive for ignoring a crying baby while out with her friends. She wrote:

"AITA for ignoring a crying baby (with it’s mother present) in a restaurant and continuing to enjoy my desert?"

A few days back I was out for dinner with 2 friends. Ann is pregnant currently (ca. 17 weeks), Kim is married for 3 years and currently desperately trying to get pregnant. Because Ann is pregnant, Kim cannot stand the idea of not being pregnant yet and that is all she can think or talk about.